La Crosse man sentenced to 84 months for dealing methamphetamine
Lucas E. Carpenter

 Steve Rundio

A 36-year-old La Crosse man was sentenced Thursday to 84 months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Lucas M. Carpenter pleaded guilty to the charge Oct. 20 before federal district court Judge James D. Peterson.

According to federal prosecutors, Carpenter supplied 57 grams of methamphetamine to an associate Nov. 15 and watched the associate sell the drug to a confidential informant in La Crosse for $1,700. Before Carpenter could leave the scene, he was confronted by police, who searched and vehicle and reportedly found another 13 grams of methamphetamine.

Carpenter reportedly told police he supplied the drug to the associate and watched the transaction to make sure he got paid.

Charges against Carpenter's associate were dismissed after the associated was found dead.

Carpenter's arrest was the result of an investigation conducted by the Prairie du Chien Police Department and La Crosse West Central Metropolitan Enforcement group.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

