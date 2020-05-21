La Crosse man sentenced to 9 years in prison for dealing meth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man with connections to both La Crosse and Winona counties was sentenced Thursday in federal court to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of dealing methamphetamine in both Wisconsin and Minnesota.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Jack Taylor, 35, La Crosse, was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James Peterson to 114 months in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Taylor pleaded guilty to the charge Jan. 9.

The charge stems from a drug bust by the La Crosse Police Department in July of last year. Authorities searched Taylor’s residence July 24, 2018, and found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine, a drug ledger and a digital scale.

At the time, Taylor was on bond in connection with three felony drug trafficking cases, including one in La Crosse and two in Minnesota. He was also on supervision in Houston County stemming from a felony conviction for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

In imposing the sentence, Peterson noted that Taylor has a disturbing criminal history, including multiple violent felony convictions, and was involved in selling a large amount of methamphetamine to the La Crosse community.

Peterson also expressed his displeasure that Taylor continued to sell meth even after an arrest in La Crosse in January 2019 for drug trafficking. In total, Taylor’s criminal history includes 14 prior felony convictions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.