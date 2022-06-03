La Crosse man sentenced to eight years for death of Russell Paulson

A man convicted of a fatal beating in a La Crosse parking lot will spend the next eight years in prison.

Matthew Kinstler, 51, La Crosse, pleaded guilty in March to first-degree reckless homicide in the May 1, 2020, death of 79-year-old Russell Paulson. The sentence was handed down Friday by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine, who also ordered six years of extended supervision upon Kinstler’s release.

Kinstler is accused of grabbing a walking stick from Paulson and striking him in the head during an argument in the Menard’s parking lot on Lang Street. The blow caused Paulson to fall to the ground, and he died three days later from multiple skull fractures.

Prosecutors recommended a 10-year prison sentence during a March 8 plea hearing, but Paulson’s family told Levine that 10 years weren’t sufficient. Paulson’s son, Lance Paulson, said Kinstler should serve 20 years so that he won’t leave prison until he’s close to the age of his victim.

Lance Paulson recalled a father who had triumphed over terminal cancer only to have his life taken for no reason.

“There is no one on earth who had the right to take away the gift of life my father had worked so hard to achieve,” Lance Paulson said.

He called the defense counsel’s request for probation “offensive and disgusting.”

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey described Russell Paulson’s death as a “random beating” triggered by Kinstler’s false assertion that Paulson had damaged his car.

“Russell and Connie Paulson were going to Menard’s to purchase a fan ... what should have been a non-eventful trip,” Donskey said. “Mr. Paulson did nothing wrong. ... (Kinstler) thought one man parking too close to him was an impetus to approach Mr. Paulson and ultimately kill him.”

Donskey introduced Paulson’s walking stick as evidence. She noted the stick is 51 inches and weighs more than two pounds.

Kinstler’s defense attorney Vincent Rust said his client has mental health and substance abuse issues and that his therapy and medication were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Rust acknowledged that Kinstler wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he struck Paulson.

“He wasn’t receiving the proper medication that was prescribed to him,” Rust said. “Part of that wasn’t under Matt’s control.”

Paulson was married to his wife, Connie, for 57 years. Connie Paulson, who witnessed the attack, told the court that she first met her husband at age 16 and “knew I loved him then.”

“I am sitting here as half a person. The other half was ripped away violently and suddenly,” Connie Paulson said. “Besides being a killer, (Kinstler) is also a thief. He stole from me whatever precious time we could have together.”

Kinstler’s case was set for trial until he entered a plea agreement with prosecutors. Jury selection in the case had been scheduled for July 11.

