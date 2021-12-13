La Crosse man sentenced to federal prison after meth conviction

A 36-year-old La Crosse man is headed to federal prison for drug trafficking.

Christopher A. McCartney was sentenced to 90 months in prison Friday by federal district court Judge William M. Conley. McCartney's prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.

McCartney pleaded guilty Sept. 27 to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to federal prosecutors, McCartney was arrested after an April 30 traffic stop in La Crosse. After a positive K9 alert, police searched McCartney's vehicle and reportedly found 118 grams of methamphetamine and $1,342 in cash.

Police then searched McCartney's residence in La Crosse, where officers reportedly found 78 grams of methamphetamine and $3,500 in cash.

Shortly after his arrest, McCartney reportedly confessed to selling methamphetamine for profit.

At the time of his arrest, McCartney was on state supervision for methamphetamine trafficking and was free on a bond for two other methamphetamine-related cases. His supervision was revoked, and he is serving a 27-month sentence in state prison. Conley ordered the federal sentence to run concurrent with the state sentence.

The charge against McCartney was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted the case.

