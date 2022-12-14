La Crosse man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

A 32-year-old La Crosse man is headed to federal prison after a conviction for child pornography.

Kristopher L. Halverson was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to six years in prison for receiving pornographic images of a child. The prison term will be followed by 20 years of supervised release.

Halverson pleaded guilty to the charge Aug. 10.

According to federal prosecutors, the Grand Ledge, Michigan, Police Department responded to a report of inappropriate communication between a 12-year-old female and a male later identified as Halverson. The FBI obtained a search warrant for Halverson’s home in La Crosse County and searched a car where Halverson was found. During the search of the car, officers reportedly found an iPhone on the passenger floorboard. The iPhone had an active Google Duo phone call running with a different girl’s contact name.

After further analysis of the phone, agents identified the Google Duo contact as a 15-year-old girl from Texas. The girl was interviewed and disclosed that she met Halverson while gaming and he began sending her gifts. Prosecutors say Halverson repeatedly asked the girl to send explicit images to him, and she ultimately did so.

The charge against Halverson was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, Grand Ledge Police Department and the Coulee Region Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman prosecuted the case.

