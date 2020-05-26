La Crosse man sentenced to federal prison on drug distribution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON — David Wims, 41, of La Crosse has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for possessing a mixture of fentanyl and heroin for distribution. He was sentenced May 21 by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley.

The amount of the fentanyl and heroin mixture attributable to Wims was more than 70 grams. This is the defendant’s first sentence in federal court, though he has a long history in the state criminal justice system, according to Scott C. Blader, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Judge Conley noted the “disturbing predatory element” of the crime because the defendant elected to sell a substance that he, himself, did not abuse. The judge found it unlikely that Wims was unaware of the heightened dangers of fentanyl-laced drug combinations.

Wims was on community supervision in the Wisconsin state system when he committed the federal crime, and Judge Conley ordered the federal sentence to run consecutive to any state sentence that Wims is currently serving. The charge against Wims was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane Schlipper handled the prosecution of the case.

