MADISON — Emmanuel Hunt, 24, of La Crosse, was sentenced Thursday to four years in federal prison for possessing firearms as a convicted felon.

On Nov. 22, 2018, Hunt was stopped for speeding and he was arrested on an outstanding warrant. A search of the vehicle incident to arrest led to the recovery of a loaded handgun under the driver's seat.

On Dec. 5, 2018, Hunt was stopped by the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department after he was observed driving erratically. When deputies approached the car, they smelled marijuana and observed marijuana in the vehicle. A search incident to arrest led to the recovery of a loaded, stolen handgun in Hunt’s waistband. A search of the vehicle revealed a second loaded, stolen handgun under the passenger seat.

Hunt pleaded guilty to this charge on Feb. 21.

His prison term, handed down by by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, will be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

