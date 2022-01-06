 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

La Crosse man sentenced to six years for dealing methamphetamine

Steven S. McCurdy

A 64-year-old La Crosse man is headed to federal prison after his conviction for dealing drugs.

U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson sentenced Steven S. McCurdy Wednesday to six years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He was convicted Oct. 12, 2021, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

According to federal prosecutors, McCurdy was arrested Nov. 30, 2020, after he sold 15.1 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for McCurdy's La Crosse residence and reportedly found another 138.1 grams of methamphetamine and $8,519 in cash. Prosecutors says McCurdy admitted to selling the drugs for profit.

At sentencing, Peterson noted the quantity of methamphetamine involved, McCurdy's criminal history that included prior drug trafficking and the dangers posed to the community at large.

The charge against McCurdy was the result of an investigation conducted by the La Crosse and town of Campbell police departments, and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The La Crosse County District Attorney's office also assisted in the case.

The case was prosecuted by assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

