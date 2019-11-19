A La Crosse man was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison and 6 years on extended supervision for molesting a girl for years, touching her inappropriately and exposing himself.
Vanin McKinnon, 42, will be a lifetime member of the sex offender registry and undergo sex offender treatment until he understands the lifelong injury his actions caused, according to Judge Elliott Levine. McKinnon was convicted of repeated sexual assault of the same child in September.
“I don’t think you have any clue about the years of pain she’ll go through, trying to figure out why this happened to her the way it did,” Levine said. “I’ll just say this for the family, this was not her fault. This was never her fault. She was a child when she was subjected to this.”
McKinnon was a surrogate father for the child before he started molesting her when she was 7. When the girl told him to stop, he told her she really liked it and refused.
Levine said McKinnon’s actions devastated the whole family after the girl reported the abuse to her mother and her grandmother witnesses one assault.
The child’s mother was charged in 2017 and found not guilty in a court trial of failure to protect a child from sexual assault. Her grandmother pleaded guilty in 2018 to neglecting a child. The Tribune is not naming the women to protect the identity of the victim.
Assistant District Attorney Brittney Wagner asked Levine to sentence McKinnon to 15 years in custody, arguing that his actions were hurtful and the victim will be dealing with the fallout and trauma for the rest of her life.
She said McKinnon failed to take responsibility for his actions in this case, as well as in his previous 2009 conviction, in which he sexually assaulted with a 16-year-old when he was 32.
“He does not take any responsibility for this in my opinion. In reading the (pre-sentencing report), he states that he was blackmailed by a 16-year-old, that he did not want it, that he was forced to have sexual contact. That simply defies common sense,” Wagner said.
In this case, McKinnon described the contact as accidental, while the jury found it was intentional, Wagner said, describing the allegations in detail.
“These are all intentional acts. These are not accidents,” she said.
McKinnon’s attorney, Thomas Rhodes, asked for 6 years incarcerated and 8 on supervision, arguing McKinnon has mental health problems and that treatment would prevent him from re-offending. Trauma from McKinnon’s life impacted his behavior, and he will have the chance to address that head-on while in custody, Rhodes said.
Those things make McKinnon a good candidate for supervision, Rhodes said, arguing that the sex offender supervision is harsh with strict rules.
“They are strict and they are strictly enforced,” he said.
Levine agreed with the state that McKinnon’s statement paints himself as the victim and agreed with the defense that there are issues McKinnon will need to address in treatment.
“These are traumas in your background which you then perpetuated on children. It means you have to get through that, and you have to face what you did and get through that too,” Levine said.
McKinnon will receive 811 days credit for time spent in the La Crosse County Jail. After he is released from prison, he will not be allowed to have contact with minors, drink alcohol or connect to the internet. He will also be required to pay supervision fees.
Luis A. Jimenez, 32, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with felony bail jumping. Jimenez violated terms of a previous bond Nov. 8 by consuming alcohol, according to the complaint.
Neal Jensen Jr
Patrick G. Berger
Patrick G. Berger, 29, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 15 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance in blood, felony bail jumping, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. Berger was pulled over Nov. 12 in downtown La Crosse for driving erratically and failed several field sobriety tests, according to the complaint. A search of his vehicle revealed heroin and a glass pipe. Berger also stole a car battery Oct. 29 from Walmart, according to the complaint.
Caleb Crocker
Katie McCune
Katie R. McCune, 41, La Crosse, was charged Nov. 14 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. McCune had methamphetamine in her purse Nov. 5 when she was arrested and cited for retail theft, according to the complaint.
Nicholas Balint
Dale Peterson Jr.
Dale B. Peterson Jr., 69, Bangor, was charged Nov. 14 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Peterson was pulled over Nov. 7 for deviating in his lane and admitted to drinking, according to the complaint.
Lavon Liggins
Samantha Sordahl
Tyler Peterson
Tavier Holling
Robert Stach
Eric Mathison
Laura M. Raymond
Trevor Mitchell
Nemo Yang
Nemo Yang, 22, Holmen, was charged Nov. 6 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A backpack with 0.09 grams of meth and several meth pipes were found under Yang’s seat during an Oct. 30 traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Stevon Thompson
Terry Muns
Leonard Larson
Angelica Pitzer
Anjelica L. Pitzer, 32, Wauzeka, Wis., was charged Nov. 5 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitzer had a straw with meth inside and hundreds of syringes when she was arrested Nov. 4 for taking $157.35-worth of items from the La Crosse Walmart, according to the criminal complaint.