La Crosse man sentenced to 2½ years for shooting outside downtown bar

MADISON — A La Crosse man who fired a handgun into the air outside of a Third Street bar last summer was sentenced Thursday in federal court to 2½ years in prison for unlawful transporting a firearm.

Robert J. Powell IV fired the shot because he was startled by seeing a man, back on the street on bond, who had shot him in December 2018, his attorney, Ericka Bierma said.

“It was like a PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) response,” said Bierma, who asked for a three-year sentence.

Powell, 29, said he was “just reacting,” and was afraid of getting shot again.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rita Rumbelow asked for a sentence within the advisory federal guidelines which, in Powell’s case, ranged between 46 and 57 months.

A video of the shooting showed that, although Powell didn’t point the gun at anyone, “lots of people and cars were present,” and the shot Powell fired still posed a risk to them, Rumbelow said.

“Being intoxicated doesn’t negate his intent or minimize his conduct. Also, the gun hasn’t been recovered adding to the danger to the public,” she said.