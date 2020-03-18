La Crosse man sentenced to 10 years in prison for armed robbery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“My mind was not in the right place. I was under the influence of cocaine; nevertheless, I understand that there is no excuse for this kind of behavior,” Goins said.

Goins apologized to the victim and prayed that she will one day recover from the psychological and emotional damage.

Goins also apologized to Levine.

“I’m honestly embarrassed and ashamed to be standing here before you today. I gave you my word that I would not get in trouble,” Goins said. “The irony is I wasn’t lying. I truly believed that once I was out of custody, I would succeed. Instead I committed a crime.”

When Goins was released on house arrest, he had nowhere to go and slept outside for two weeks, he said. He felt like he had lost everything: his job, his home, his chance for a college education.

“There are no excuses and I know everybody has it hard. No one forced me to make the bad choice,” Goins said.

Levine said he had no doubt that Goins was remorseful and repented his crimes, but the seriousness of the crime, especially because it was committed with a firearm, required a prison sentence. The presence of the gun makes it infinitely more dangerous for the victim.