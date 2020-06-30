La Crosse man smashes police car window with head during arrest for erratic driving and drugs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was arrested on eight counts Tuesday after fighting with officers and smashing a police car window upon being pulled over for erratic driving and possession of drugs.

Joshua Schyvinck, 29, of La Crosse appeared via Zoom in La Crosse County Circuit Court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping-new crimes, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping-new crime, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers followed Schyvinck's vehicle to a parking lot Monday after witnessing him swerving along Hwy. 14. When asked to show license and registration, Schyvinck appeared nervous and agitated, according to the complaint, and did not want officers near his vehicle.

K-9 officer Czys was called to sniff around the vehicle, which caused Schyvinck to start yelling and swearing, according to the complaint, and he refused to give officers his keys to unlock the car.

Four officers were needed to detain Schyvinck, who attempted to pull away, yelled slurs and threatened "to knock all four of us out," according to the complaint.