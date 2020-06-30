La Crosse man smashes police car window with head during arrest for erratic driving and drugs

A La Crosse man was arrested on eight counts Tuesday after fighting with officers and smashing a police car window upon being pulled over for erratic driving and possession of drugs.
Joshua Schyvinck, 29, of La Crosse appeared via Zoom in La Crosse County Circuit Court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping-new crimes, resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping-new crime, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers followed Schyvinck's vehicle to a parking lot Monday after witnessing him swerving along Hwy. 14. When asked to show license and registration, Schyvinck appeared nervous and agitated, according to the complaint, and did not want officers near his vehicle.
K-9 officer Czys was called to sniff around the vehicle, which caused Schyvinck to start yelling and swearing, according to the complaint, and he refused to give officers his keys to unlock the car.
Four officers were needed to detain Schyvinck, who attempted to pull away, yelled slurs and threatened "to knock all four of us out," according to the complaint.
While being escorted into the backseat of a police car, Schyvinck smashed his head on the rear window, shattering the glass and causing his head to bleed profusely. Schyvinck continued to shout racial slurs and expletives, telling officers "I have COVID" and "You're (expletive) dead," the complaint stated.
Schyvinck verbally assaulted two bystanders and the responding paramedic team who transported him to the hospital, where he was sedated and treated for his head wound, according to the complaint.
Officers uncovered syringes, 2.5 grams of methamphetamine, 6.5 grams of marijuana and smoking devices in Schyvinck's vehicle.
He is being held on $500 cash bond in La Crosse County Jail.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
