La Crosse man sought in fatal Christmas Eve hit-and-run

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are searching for a La Crosse man now charged in a fatal hit-and-run on Christmas Eve.
Manuel Salazar-Gutierrez, 44, faces charges of second-degree reckless homicide and hit-and-run resulting in death, according to a criminal complaint released by Milwaukee police on Sunday.
Salazar-Gutierrez is accused in the death of 36-year-old Jamie Hanson. She was killed when a vehicle veered off the road and hit her as she walked her two dogs in Bay View about 8:15 p.m. on Dec. 24. Police found the Jeep suspected in the hit-and-run crash abandoned in an alley on Dec. 26, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
Hanson was a widely known bartender at the downtown Milwaukee Brat House.
A warrant is out for the arrest of Salazar-Gutierrez, according to online court records.
Reuben Bates
Robert Wilson
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
John Young
Jordan M. Weiker
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Lavon Liggins
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
