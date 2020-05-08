La Crosse man stole 174 firearms from Onalaska storage units, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse man was in court Friday after he was accused of stealing at least 174 firearms from two storage units earlier this year.

Duncan J. Wisland, 34, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of burglary armed with a dangerous weapon, theft of a firearm, receiving a stolen firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, all as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, a licensed firearm dealer reported April 26 that someone had broken into two of his storage units at Galaxy Self Storage, 914 Commercial St., Onalaska. The owner of the storage facility told police the locks had been cut and replaced by different locks.

The firearms dealer told police he had last been in the units two and three weeks ago and reported 174 firearms, including 40 antique rifles and 40 handguns, had been stolen from his business, and additional firearms had been stolen from his personal collection, according to the complaint.

Onalaska police issued a crime alert for the missing firearms, and a Wisconsin State Trooper reported buying two of the stolen firearms from an Elk Mound, Wis., gun shop.