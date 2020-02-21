La Crosse man to spend 4 years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm

MADISON — A La Crosse man was sentenced Thursday to 50 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Yovon C. Boyd, 34, will spend four years and two months in prison after pleading guilty Nov. 21.

La Crosse police officers were dispatched at about 4 a.m. Oct. 16 to a domestic disturbance call. When they arrived, the found Boyd sitting in a lawn chair in the front yard and their body cameras captured Boyd reaching into his pocket, pulling out a gun and throwing it under the chair.

A Bersa .380 pistol was recovered from under the chair. Boyd was on probation for a felony child abuse conviction at the time.

U.S. District Judge William Conley found that a significant sentence was warranted based on Boyd's criminal history and the seriousness of the office.

At sentencing, Conley remarked that Boyd’s gun possession endangered all those present at the residence and the responding police officers.

Conley said the situation had the potential to turn into an officer-involved shooting with disastrous results. Conley assessed Boyd’s lengthy criminal record, which included six domestic related offenses, and past sentences.

