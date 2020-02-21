La Crosse man to spend 4 years in prison for felon in possession of a firearm

MADISON — A La Crosse man was sentenced Thursday to 50 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Yovon C. Boyd, 34, will spend four years and two months in prison after pleading guilty Nov. 21.
La Crosse police officers were dispatched at about 4 a.m. Oct. 16 to a domestic disturbance call. When they arrived, the found Boyd sitting in a lawn chair in the front yard and their body cameras captured Boyd reaching into his pocket, pulling out a gun and throwing it under the chair.
A Bersa .380 pistol was recovered from under the chair. Boyd was on probation for a felony child abuse conviction at the time.
U.S. District Judge William Conley found that a significant sentence was warranted based on Boyd's criminal history and the seriousness of the office.
At sentencing, Conley remarked that Boyd’s gun possession endangered all those present at the residence and the responding police officers.
Conley said the situation had the potential to turn into an officer-involved shooting with disastrous results. Conley assessed Boyd’s lengthy criminal record, which included six domestic related offenses, and past sentences.
Erik C. Nedrelo, 32, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 20 with possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Nedrelo had meth and a pipe at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 1 when he was stopped for riding his bicycle without a light, according to the complaint.
Dameon Hendricks
Dameon L. Hendricks, 28, La Crosse, was charged Feb. 19 with attempting to flee an officer as a repeat offender. Hendricks drove away from police Feb. 3 instead of stopping for a traffic stop, then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, according to the complete.
Chandra Smith
Chandra M. Smith, 37, Black River Falls, was charged Feb. 18 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, possession of an illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith had meth, heroin, oxycodone and a vape pen with THC oil Feb. 10 when she was pulled over during a drug investigation, according to the complaint.
Dustin Olson
Christopher Soland
Jesse Luten
Parker Ostrander
Julia Lloyd
Christopher Wisnewski
Lawrence Ramsey and Benjamin Arendt
Lawrence M. Ramsey, 55, no permanent address, and Benjamin L. Arendt, 36, Sparta, were charged Feb. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as parties to a crime. Ramsey and Arendt had 3.6 grams of meth in 10 small plastic bags and a digital scale in their vehicle Feb. 3 when they were pulled over for an excessive window tint on the North Side of La Crosse, according to the complaint.
Joel Davis
Joel R. Davis, 39, Onalaska, was charged Feb. 10 with delivering methamphetamine. Davis sold 19 grams of meth to a confidential informant Oct. 17, 2018, for $400, according to the complaint.
Johnathan Jackson
Robert Schneyer
Tyler Peterson
Larry Thillen
Christopher Wisnewski
James R. Dean
Justin J. Tillman
Darion C. Thomas
Paul J. Bunts
Paul J. Bunts, 35, of Woodman, was charged Feb. 6 with possession of methamphetamine. On Jan. 26, Bunts told police that he had lost $400 in an armed robbery near Farmington. After talking with Bunts, officers began to doubt his story. Bunts eventually admitted that he had used the $400 to buy methamphetamine, and that he called police because he suspected the drugs were fake. The drugs were real, according to the criminal complaint.