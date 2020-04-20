La Crosse man wanted for fleeing Houston County deputies in custody

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse man was arrested over the weekend on a Minnesota warrant that accused him of taking part in a high-speed chase with police more than a month ago and violating terms of his probation.

Joshua A. Kletzke, 37, was charged Monday with being a fugitive in La Crosse County Circuit Court and held on a $10,000 cash bond ordered by Judge Scott Horne. He will be back in court Tuesday to determine whether he will waive his right to contest extradition.

According to the criminal complaint, Houston County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to pull over Kletzke March 5 to arrest him for a felony warrant near Brownsville, Minn. Rather than pull over, Kletzke gunned it, at one point reaching 94 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 3 before turning onto a gravel road, according to the complaint. The vehicle spun out in the gravel, and police found it parked sideways in the road with the driver’s side open.

Kletzke had fled on foot, police say.

The sheriff’s office found a needle with amphetamine, a box of 9-mm handgun ammunition, an empty handgun case, 13.5 grams of marijuana, 5.75 grams of heroin, 89 tabs of ecstasy, 27 Suboxone strips and 192 pseudoephedrine pills, according to the complaint.