La Crosse man wanted on assault, battery charges

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 22-year-old La Crosse man accused of assaulting a woman.

Manuel S. Grenert faces a felony charge of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm, along with two misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and one misdemeanor charge of battery.

According to the complaint, a woman told police an enraged Grenert punched and kicked her during a Jan. 25 altercation in La Crosse. She said Grenert punched her at least seven times as she used her forearms to cover her face. Police noted a bruise the size of a tennis ball on her right forearm and two other bruises the size of a quarter.

The woman also said Grenert kicked her while she was on the ground and that he pushed her back down several times as she attempted to get back up.

The woman also told police of a Jan. 17 incident during which she and Grenert argued in front of a La Crosse residence. She said the intensity of the argument motivated a nearby resident to videotape the incident. The complaint makes no reference to whether the video was obtained by police.

Multiple attempts by police to locate Grenert were unsuccessful, and La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine issued a warrant for his arrest Feb. 9.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

