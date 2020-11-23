La Crosse man wanted on child sexual assault charge

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old West Salem man accused of sexual assault. A criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court alleges that Craig L. Palmer had sexual contact with a child younger than 13 years old.

According to the complaint, police were called Sept. 27 to a La Crosse residence, where a woman said Palmer was left alone with the child the day before. During an interview with police, the child viewed diagrams and pointed to places where Palmer “touched this to this” in a sexual manner. The child was taken to Mayo hospital for a SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner) exam.

The child’s mother told police she asked Palmer to leave the house after she learned of the alleged assault and that he complied without argument. The complaint says Palmer has ties to the Milwaukee and Chicago areas and that attempts to reach Palmer have been unsuccessful. Palmer was charged in Milwaukee County in 2019 with second-degree sexual assault of a child and was on felony bond with a provision that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 other than his own children.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez issued the arrest warrant Friday. Palmer faces a maximum of 60 years in prison if convicted.

