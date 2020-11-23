La Crosse man wanted on child sexual assault charge

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old West Salem man accused of sexual assault. A criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court alleges that Craig L. Palmer had sexual contact with a child younger than 13 years old.
According to the complaint, police were called Sept. 27 to a La Crosse residence, where a woman said Palmer was left alone with the child the day before. During an interview with police, the child viewed diagrams and pointed to places where Palmer “touched this to this” in a sexual manner. The child was taken to Mayo hospital for a SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner) exam.
The child’s mother told police she asked Palmer to leave the house after she learned of the alleged assault and that he complied without argument. The complaint says Palmer has ties to the Milwaukee and Chicago areas and that attempts to reach Palmer have been unsuccessful. Palmer was charged in Milwaukee County in 2019 with second-degree sexual assault of a child and was on felony bond with a provision that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 other than his own children.
Judge Ramona Gonzalez issued the arrest warrant Friday. Palmer faces a maximum of 60 years in prison if convicted.
1901: German writing class
1901: Burns Fruit House
1903: Shoe repair shop
1907: Coren dry goods
1908: La Crosse Post Office
1909: Pettibone Park
1909: La Crosse Plow Co. construction
1909: President Taft's visit to La Crosse
1910: Wilson's Boarding House
1911: Downtown La Crosse
1911: Bangor school
1911: Lyric Theatre
1912: Passenger train
1913: La Crosse Rubber Mills
1914: Labor Day parade
1914 State Street firehouse in La Crosse
1915: Vintage truck with brooms
1915: The Frommes Chemical Co.
1916: La Crosse Normal School football team
1917: Downtown La Crosse parade
1917: MacDonald house
1917: Patriot's Day
1919: George Baier’s Grandad View Dairy Farm silo
1919: Billiards tournament at the La Crosse Club
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
In this Series
COLLECTION: Crime and Courts, La Crosse County
-
La Crosse man accused of breaking victim's nose during fight
-
Drug overdose leads to multiple charges against La Crosse man
-
La Crosse man accused of dealing methamphetamine
- 17 updates
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.