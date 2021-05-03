La Crosse man was charged with possessing 133 grams of methamphetamine

The complaint says McCartney admitted the methamphetamine belonged to him and estimated the amount to be 4.5 ounces. He told police he had been purchasing four to six ounces of the drug every three to four days and sells "balls" containing 3.5 grams for $125. He estimated he took home $1,500 per week for selling methamphetamine.

McCartney was on probation and parole for a 2015 methamphetamine conviction, which the complaint says authorized police to search his Loomis Street address. The search reportedly found a baggie containing 2.4 grams of methamphetamine.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Nick Passe asked for the $50,000 cash bond. He said McCartney is facing up to 70 years in prison if convicted and would be unlikely to follow court-ordered conditions of his release.

McCartney, who appeared by Zoom from the La Crosse County Jail, asked for a signature bond.

"Sir, I would like just one more chance to prove I can be out in the community," McCartney said.

Bjerke told McCartney, "You've had your second chance," and agreed to Passe's bond request.