La Crosse man with history of domestic abuse charged with battery, disorderly conduct

A La Crosse man with a history of domestic abuse was arrested after threatening and hurting a woman. Ezekiel Smith, 21, was charged Friday with felony bail jumping-new crimes, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Per the criminal complaint, police on May 12 responded to reports of a domestic incident at Pettibone Beach. When officers arrived Smith was gone, but the victim stated Smith approached the group of people she was with and tried pulling her away. The victim told officers Smith said, "I'm going to kill you." Smith "twisted (her) to the ground," causing the victim to fall on the concrete parking lot, causing the victim a pain level of eight out of 10, the complaint reads.
Smith returned to the beach while officers were there and Smith told them he had tried to give the victim a hug and she pulled away. Smith did not follow commands to leave the beach and began yelling at the victim. A crowd was present, per the report.
Officers eventually were able to arrest Smith, who has been arrested on several prior occasions for incidents with the same victim. An open case from February 2022 includes charges of strangulation, suffocation, battery and domestic abuse.
Assistant District Attorney Jessica Skemp asked for a cash bond and GPS monitoring given the number of previous attacks on the victim and fears for the victim's safety.
Judge Scott Horne set a $500 cash bond with a no contact order and GPS monitoring with an exclusion zone, telling Smith the court has an "obligation to victims" to enforce no contact orders for "peace of mind" for the victim and to "secure their safety."
