La Crosse mayor speaks out against Copeland Park attack
La Crosse mayor speaks out against Copeland Park attack

Mayor Mitch Reynolds spoke out Thursday against a July 20 assault at Copeland Park that he says was motivated by hate.

Travis D. Crawford, 40, La Crosse, is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond after being charged Wednesday with felony counts of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and bail jumping. The criminal complaint says Crawford became agitated after seeing two teens — one described as a male and the other as transgender female — showing affection toward each other.

"Two juvenile members of the LGBTQ community were violently attacked in Copeland Park. Apparently not for anything they had done. But simply for who they are," Reynolds said in a statement.

One of the victims sustained a chipped tooth and needed stitches to close a cut. The complaint doesn't reference any injury to the other teen.

Reynolds said La Crosse police inquired about charging Crawford with a hate crime. However, Reynolds said "arcane language" in the state statutes doesn't extend hate crimes enhancements against "transgender and non-binary individuals."

"It is, of course, appalling that some members of our community are so consumed by hate that they are provoked to violence against children," Reynolds said. "But we should extend our indignation of this attack to our state lawmakers who choose inaction on outdated state laws over justice."

Judge Todd Bjerke will review Crawford's bond status during a hearing July 23. Bjerke said he was concerned about the "random violence" of the attack when he imposed the original cash bond.

Crawford has a preliminary court hearing set for July 28. He faces a maximum of three years in prison, if convicted.

Travis Crawford

Travis Crawford

 Steve Rundio
