2 La Crosse men arrested for heroin overdose death of woman

Two La Crosse men have been arrested for the heroin overdose death of a woman Nov. 21 in the town of Boscobel, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported on Wednesday.
On the evening of Nov. 21, authorities were dispatched to a residence on Cedar Road in the town of Boscobel for a death investigation involving a 23-year-old woman who had died from an overdose of heroin that contained Fentanyl, Sheriff Nathan Dreckman said in a statement.
The investigation led to the arrests of Austin Janick, 23, on Dec. 16, and Travis Heal, 29, on Dec. 17, on tentative charges of first-degree reckless homicide, Dreckman said.
The case has been referred to the Grant County District Attorney's Office, with Janick in the Grant County Jail awaiting an initial appearance, and Heal in the La Crosse County Jail awaiting transfer to Grant County, Dreckman said.
Assisting detectives from the Grant County Sheriff's Office were investigators from the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force, La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, Holmen Police Department, state Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, Onalaska Police Department and the Grant County Coroner's Office.
Michael J. Ryan, 34, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 13 with strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct. Ryan shut a door on a woman’s arm and choked her Dec. 9 during an argument, according to the complaint.
Jessica Kistner
Jacob M. Hazlett
Jacob M. Hazlett, 29, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 13 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Hazlett hit a woman with a stool and refused to let her leave or call police Dec. 7, according to the complaint.
Steven Sage
Volante Feist
Jeffrey Berry
Jeffrey A. Berry, 55, La Crosse was charged Dec. 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berry was found asleep in his vehicle Dec. 9 and had 2.86 grams of meth and a glass pipe, according to the complaint.
Cora Elmore
Robert Anderson
Mitchael Oslund
Christian Weber
Nicole Aarstad
Nicole E. Aarstad, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Aarstad stole a trailer sometime this fall in violation of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing crimes, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Zephaniah Fifer
Zephaniah T. Fifer, 39, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Fifer consumed alcohol Nov. 23 in violation of two bonds, according to the complaint.
Thomas Stein
Christina Sievert
Benjamin Harr
Travis Heal
Michael Wilson Jr.
Michael DeGregg
Francis A. Okonmah
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Jack Freitag
Jonathan Baum
Tyler Peterson
Tiffany Penkalski
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.