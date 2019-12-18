2 La Crosse men arrested for heroin overdose death of woman
0 comments
breaking

2 La Crosse men arrested for heroin overdose death of woman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Travis Heal mug

Heal
Austin Janick mug

Janick

Two La Crosse men have been arrested for the heroin overdose death of a woman Nov. 21 in the town of Boscobel, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported on Wednesday.

On the evening of Nov. 21, authorities were dispatched to a residence on Cedar Road in the town of Boscobel for a death investigation involving a 23-year-old woman who had died from an overdose of heroin that contained Fentanyl, Sheriff Nathan Dreckman said in a statement.

The investigation led to the arrests of Austin Janick, 23, on Dec. 16, and Travis Heal, 29, on Dec. 17, on tentative charges of first-degree reckless homicide, Dreckman said.

The case has been referred to the Grant County District Attorney's Office, with Janick in the Grant County Jail awaiting an initial appearance, and Heal in the La Crosse County Jail awaiting transfer to Grant County, Dreckman said.

Assisting detectives from the Grant County Sheriff's Office were investigators from the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force, La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse County Sheriff's Office, Holmen Police Department, state Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, Onalaska Police Department and the Grant County Coroner's Office.

+27 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in December
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News