MADISON — Grand jury indictments were announced Thursday in federal court in Madison against two La Crosse men.
James A. Conner III, 43, was charged with two counts of distributing methamphetamine and one count of possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment alleges Conner distributed methamphetamine in December 2018 and January 2019, and was in possession of meth on April 4. If convicted, Conner faces a minimum penalty of five years and a maximum of 40 years in federal prison.
Andrew R. Henke, 35, was charged with distributing methamphetamine and possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment alleges he distributed methamphetamine and was in possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute on March 26. If convicted, Henke may face a minimum penalty of 10 years to a maximum of life in federal prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
crow bar hotel....boys. Enjoy!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.