2 La Crosse men sentenced for meth in federal court

Henke began using methamphetamine off the street by eating it, and injecting it by 2013. He was first convicted for methamphetamine possession in 2014 and again in 2016.

When the quality of street meth wasn’t worth paying for, he searched the dark web and found a source of pure meth in California. Not wanting to risk getting caught for small quantities of meth shipped to him, Henke bought in bulk to support his habit and accumulate some cash, which is why he had a large quantity at the time of his arrest, Welsh wrote.

Due to the quantity of drugs, Henke faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years after pleading guilty to a meth charge. Welsh argued that was sufficient punishment for anyone’s first prison sentence.

District Judge James Peterson agreed, placed him on five years’ supervised release and ordered Henke to forfeit the $14,466 in cash found when he was arrested.

Conner also was facing his first prison sentence despite having two prior drug convictions and being a long-term drug user and dealer.