La Crosse meth dealer sentenced to 7 years imprisonment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man will spend the next seven years in federal prison after he was sentenced Wednesday for dealing methamphetamine.

Eric Sobek, 47, was sentenced to seven years in custody and five years on extended supervision by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley.

Sobek pleaded guilty Feb. 19 to possession of meth with intent to distribute.

Sobek was arrested Sept. 17, 2019, outside an Onalaska hotel. The La Crosse Police Department searched his car and found 233 grams of meth, a .226 Sig Sauer pellet gun designed to resemble a firearm, a high-capacity 9-mm magazine, and a crossbow with three bolts.

Officers also searched Sobek’s backpack and hotel room, where they found an additional 23 grams of meth, bringing the total to 256 grams.

During sentencing, Conley highlighted Sobek’s extensive criminal record, as well as his history of domestic violence.

Sobek has a criminal history dating back to 1992, when he pleaded guilty to theft in Trempealeau County. He has prior domestic violence-related battery convictions and has been a felon since 1998, when he was convicted of escaping criminal arrest.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.