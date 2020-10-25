La Crosse, Monroe county advocates say domestic abuse patterns impacted by COVID-19

Lockdowns and working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic have transformed millions of American households.
In a household where a person is victimized by domestic abuse, the change isn’t for the better.
“When they’re living with an abuser, there’s no safe place — you’re stuck,” La Crosse Police Department victim services coordinator Rita Carranza said. “There’s no place to go.”
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and professionals who assist domestic abuse victims agree that lockdowns and economic stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have made many domestic situations worse, even as the number of reported local cases have remained flat since the lockdowns first started in mid-March.
In La Crosse County, the March-to-September numbers over the past two years are virtually unchanged — 988 cases and 421 arrests in 2019 compared to 1,034 and 413 in 2020. But in a household where abuse is already taking place, working from home or unemployment can exacerbate a bad situation.
“Home isn’t always a safe place to be, and that got worse when everybody was staying in their homes,” said Corina Nohr, victim advocate for Brighter Tomorrows in Sparta.
New Horizons in La Crosse actually received fewer calls during the early days of the pandemic. Ann Kappauf, director of New Horizons, said abuse victims suddenly found it more difficult to reach out for help.
“This was most likely due to the fact that their abusive partner was working from home or out of work,” Kappauf said. “The survivor did not have the ability to safely call our advocates or crisis line for assistance.”
Carranza said it’s easier for an abuser to maintain control if he or she rarely leaves home. It’s not unusual for a police report to describe an abuser seizing or destroying a victim’s cell phone.
“Most abusers are pretty good at monitoring the victim — ‘Who are you calling? Why are you online?’” she said. “It creates challenges as simple as ‘Who do I call right now?’ The offender is usually there.”
The pandemic has coincided with an increase in alcohol and other drug abuse. Carranza said alcohol and drugs “definitely increase the danger because the abuser doesn’t have control” but rejects the idea that substance abuse transforms a person from non-abusive to abusive.
“Alcohol is just an excuse,” she said.
La Crosse Police Department Detective Lt. Tim O’Neill agrees.
“Violence is in the person,” O’Neill said. “Manipulation and abuse are learned behaviors over a lifetime of exposure.”
The same applies to economic stress, said Jerry Hernandez, a client advocate at Brighter Tomorrows.
“People will find any way to excuse being violent,” Hernandez said.
Carranza said another factor that coincides with COVID-19 is the explosion of social media options. The same social media that allows people to meet remotely during the pandemic also creates more avenues for abusers to stalk their victims.
“(Stalking) is easier now because of social media and everything we have available with technology,” she said.
One thing hasn’t changed — domestic calls can be some of the most dangerous for police.
“Domestic violence is one of those calls that has a high level of emotion,” O’Neill said. “When you’re dealing with emotions, you never know how people are going to act. You’re going to somebody’s home turf.”
Kappauf said the number of people seeking assistance is returning to pre-pandemic levels. She said there is a recent increase in calls from “protective parents who are leaving the abusive relationship because it is unsafe for the children as well as the protective parent.”
Advocates stress that resources are available for victims to get help without pressure or judgment. Brighter Tomorrows and New Horizons both have 24/7 hotlines that people can call.
“It’s non-judgmental listening,” Nohr said. “That encourages people to come back to us. The start is listening to people and to find out what’s going on.”
From there, Nohr said victims can receive help with safety planning and short-term assistance such as temporary shelter, transportation and basic household items.
Carranza notes that her job in La Crosse is structured through New Horizons so that she can take calls in confidence.
“In La Crosse, we have a lot of services, and we’ll meet victims where they’re at,” she said. “We won’t pressure victims into doing something they don’t want to do. We’re here for them, and we have services here to help them.”
She said New Horizons is much more than a shelter.
“You don’t have to stay in the shelter to receive significant resources,” Carranza said.
Hernandez said one of the most important resources is a professional who can spend time with a person in a desperate situation.
“We’re here to listen,” he said. “We say, ‘I believe you,’ and that’s a big first step. When somebody believes them, hopefully that’s the point when they want take action.”
“Home isn’t always a safe place to be, and that got worse when everybody was staying in their homes.” Corina Nohr, victim advocate for Brighter Tomorrows in Sparta
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
"Home isn't always a safe place to be, and that got worse when everybody was staying in their homes."
Corina Nohr, victim advocate for Brighter Tomorrows in Sparta
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.