La Crosse, Monroe county advocates say domestic abuse patterns impacted by COVID-19

The same applies to economic stress, said Jerry Hernandez, a client advocate at Brighter Tomorrows.

“People will find any way to excuse being violent,” Hernandez said.

Carranza said another factor that coincides with COVID-19 is the explosion of social media options. The same social media that allows people to meet remotely during the pandemic also creates more avenues for abusers to stalk their victims.

“(Stalking) is easier now because of social media and everything we have available with technology,” she said.

One thing hasn’t changed — domestic calls can be some of the most dangerous for police.

“Domestic violence is one of those calls that has a high level of emotion,” O’Neill said. “When you’re dealing with emotions, you never know how people are going to act. You’re going to somebody’s home turf.”

Kappauf said the number of people seeking assistance is returning to pre-pandemic levels. She said there is a recent increase in calls from “protective parents who are leaving the abusive relationship because it is unsafe for the children as well as the protective parent.”