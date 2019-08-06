{{featured_button_text}}

A La Crosse man was charged Tuesday with hitting a motorcycle with his vehicle last month.

Matthew M. Sallander, 37, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine after he was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Sallander was driving his blue 2002 Jeep Liberty up Bliss Road in La Crosse July 10 when a motorcycle driven by Nicholas McCollough came up behind him and began passing him on the left in a no-passing zone.

Sallander told police he deliberately swerved left; however, he didn’t intend to hit McCollough, only scare him. His vehicle hit the motorcycle, causing it to fall and skid about 10 to 20 feet, according to the report.

McCollough told police he was driving at about 25 to 30 mph when he passed Sallander and said it was a “dumb decision” to pass in the no-passing zone.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Sallander also was cited for operating left of center, and McCollough was cited for reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without a motorcycle license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, according to the report.

Sallander is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

Photos: 57 iconic places in the La Crosse area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.