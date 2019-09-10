The city of La Crosse Police and Fire Commission has narrowed the candidates for the La Crosse police chief position to four finalists, including three internal applicants.
Captains Shawn Kudron, Jason Melby and Daniel Kloss of the La Crosse Police Department, and Brian Bassett, deputy chief of police in Southfield, Mich., were named Tuesday as the finalists to replace former Chief Ron Tischer, who in July left La Crosse for a position in Arizona.
Kudron, a 19-year veteran of the La Crosse Police Department, is the head of the Investigative Services Bureau.
Melby, who has 26 years in La Crosse, is head of the Professional Standards/Community Services Bureau, which is responsible for community crime prevention with community policing and education.
Kloss heads up the Field Services Bureau, which oversees the uniformed police officers and supervisors and is a 15-year veteran of the department.
Bassett has worked for the Southfield Police Department for 19 years. He was acting police chief in Southfield for just under a year and a finalist for the police chief position there.
Interviews will be held Sept. 23-24 for the position.
