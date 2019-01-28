Two people are accused of theft from Menards and threatening to shoot an employee.
Jordan R. Gudin, 31, and Samantha J. Grosch, 30, both of La Crosse, are accused with stealing about $270 worth of merchandise.
Gudin was charged Monday with threats to injure (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor retail theft and disorderly conduct.
Samantha J. Grosch was charged Monday with threats to injure (use of a dangerous weapon) and misdemeanor retail theft.
An employee of the Menards on Lang Drive in La Crosse told police he caught them on surveillance video placing the items into a cart. Grosch then separated from Gudin and was out of the camera’s view. When she returned, the items were no longer in the cart and the employee told police he thought Grosch put the items into her purse.
The employee told police he approached Grosch and asked to see the items in her purse. Grosch said she had left the items in the cart and led the employee to the cart.
During their exchange, Grosch started yelling at the employee to stop touching her, police said. The employee told police he put his hands up and identified himself as an employee to her and other customers.
Grosch exited the store and the employee followed her to obtain the license plate numbers. While in the parking lot, Grosch started yelling, “He’s trying to rape me. I need help,” the employee told police. The employee then backed away.
Gudin appeared and was walking toward the employee threatening to shoot the employee. The employee put his hands up and backed away.
Police located Gudin and Grosch at Grosch’s apartment, 1211 Miller St.
According to the complaint, Gudin denies making any threats or having a gun. Grosch didn't know the man was an employee and said the employee grabbed her, so she yelled, “Don’t touch me,” but denied accusing the employee of rape.
Edward Dozier, 37, of Onalaska, was charged Jan. 25 with sexual assault of a child younger than 16 and exposing a child to harmful material. Dozier was arrested after a victim reported that Dozier had been sexually assaulting him or her for a few years, according to the complaint.
Heidi L. Wilson, 50, of Holmen was charged Jan. 18 with two counts of felony bail jumping. Wilson was arrested after violating a condition of her bond, according to the complaint.
Errol P. Johnson, 33, of Stevens Point, Wis., was charged Jan. 17 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson had 0.3 grams methamphetamine, 5.3 grams of marijuana and a pipe Wednesday, according to the complaint.
Bryce D. Boncouri, 21, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 16 with possession of narcotics. Boncouri was arrested after a traffic stop in La Crosse. Officers found a white powdery substance, consistent with heroin, in his wallet, according to the complaint.
Joshua M. Woods, 36, of Holmen was charged Jan. 16 with substantial battery. Woods, who runs a tattoo shop in Holmen, struck a man after accusing him of stealing from him, according to the complaint.
Abraham C. Freitag, 41, of Galesville was charged Jan. 16 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Freitag was arrested after a traffic stop in La Crosse. Officers found a small amount of meth in Freitag’s pocket, according to the complaint.
Bradley Hansen, 35, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 9 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeater. Hansen was found with a backpack containing a hypodermic needle storing methamphetamine on Dec. 28, according to the complaint.
James Luhman, 37, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 9 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeater. Luhman was found with 0.9 grams of methamphetamine in his jacket lining on Dec. 28, according to the complaint.
Glen P. Taylor, 42, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 4 with resisting an officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and felony bail jumping. Taylor was arrested after a police pursuit that ended in police terminating the pursuit and Taylor abandoning the car. Authorities later found Taylor in a car with Phillip Dickey and Nicole Aarstad, who had been arrested in late December. Authorities found a gun that had been thrown out the window in front of 618 N. 11th St. Dickey said Taylor threw the gun, while Taylor said Dickey threw it, according to the complaint.
James A. Anderson, 49, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with felony bail jumping. Anderson was arrested after violating his no-alcohol consumption bond condition, according to the complaint.
Carey A. Link, 36, of La Crosse was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and felony bail jumping. Link’s roommate discovered Link unresponsive, even after administering Narcan. First responders administered more Narcan and transported Link to Gundersen Health System where bags of methamphetamine, heroin and paraphernalia were found on her. Link was subsequently arrested, according to the complaint.
