Two people are accused of theft from Menards and threatening to shoot an employee.

Samantha J. Grosch
Jordan R. Gudin

Jordan R. Gudin, 31, and Samantha J. Grosch, 30, both of La Crosse, are accused with stealing about $270 worth of merchandise.

Gudin was charged Monday with threats to injure (use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor retail theft and disorderly conduct.

Samantha J. Grosch was charged Monday with threats to injure (use of a dangerous weapon) and misdemeanor retail theft.

An employee of the Menards on Lang Drive in La Crosse told police he caught them on surveillance video placing the items into a cart. Grosch then separated from Gudin and was out of the camera’s view. When she returned, the items were no longer in the cart and the employee told police he thought Grosch put the items into her purse.

The employee told police he approached Grosch and asked to see the items in her purse. Grosch said she had left the items in the cart and led the employee to the cart.

During their exchange, Grosch started yelling at the employee to stop touching her, police said. The employee told police he put his hands up and identified himself as an employee to her and other customers.

Grosch exited the store and the employee followed her to obtain the license plate numbers. While in the parking lot, Grosch started yelling, “He’s trying to rape me. I need help,” the employee told police. The employee then backed away.

Gudin appeared and was walking toward the employee threatening to shoot the employee. The employee put his hands up and backed away.

Police located Gudin and Grosch at Grosch’s apartment, 1211 Miller St.

According to the complaint, Gudin denies making any threats or having a gun. Grosch didn't know the man was an employee and said the employee grabbed her, so she yelled, “Don’t touch me,” but denied accusing the employee of rape.

