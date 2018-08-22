Two La Crosse people are facing multiple charges Wednesday after they were accused of drug trafficking from a Jackson Street apartment.
Jeffrey D. Miller, 33, of 2509 Wood St., and Danielle K. Kempfer, 30, of 1016 Jackson St. No. 4 appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court after they were arrested Monday by the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department.
According to the criminal complaint, Kempfer sold .5 grams of methamphetamine, .65 grams of fentanyl and a tablet later identified as alprazolam, a generic anti-anxiety drug, Aug. 15 to a confidential informant.
Two days later on Aug. 17, Miller was involved in a second drug deal, selling fentanyl, authorities said.
Both Miller and Kempfer were involved in selling .9 grams of fentanyl Monday, according to the complaint. Kempfer waited in the car with a child while Miller sold .9 grams of fentanyl in a nearby parking lot.
After Monday’s incident, sheriff’s department investigators pulled over the pair’s vehicle and Kempfer and Miller were arrested. The sheriff’s department executed a search warrant at Kempfer’s apartment, where they found fentanyl, heroin and marijuana, along with a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine.
While being booked into the La Crosse County Jail, Miller was found with .5 grams of fentanyl in the crack of his buttocks, according to the complaint.
Miller was charged with two counts delivery of schedule 1 narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kempfer was charged with deliver of schedule I narcotics, deliver of methamphetamine, conspiracy to commit delivery of schedule I narcotics, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Miller is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. Kempfer is free on a $1,000 cash bond, with conditions that she have no contact with Miller and submit to drug testing.
