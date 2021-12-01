La Crosse pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting three girls bound over for trial

A 40-year-old La Crosse pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting three girls waived his preliminary hearing Wednesday and was bound over for trial.

Joseph R. Poterucha, 40, La Crosse, appeared before La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke, who put the case on the April 7, 2022, status calendar.

Poterucha faces three felony charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13. Each charge carries a maximum 60-year prison sentence. He was arrested and charged in the first case Oct. 15, and two more charges were filed Oct. 18. He has pleaded not guilty and is free after posting $25,000 cash bail.

Poterucha was practicing at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse at the time of his arrest. He was placed administrative leave shortly after his arrest, and Mayo has said none of the charges involve patients he treated.

