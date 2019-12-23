La Crosse police arrest eight drunk drivers over the weekend

There was no shortage of drunken drivers in La Crosse during the weekend, according to the police department.

La Crosse police arrested eight drunk drivers, including two people who are facing their third operating while intoxicated charge and a 15-year-old violating the absolute sobriety law, between Thursday and Sunday.

It was an unusually high number, according to Sgt. Tom Walsh of La Crosse Police Department.

“Obviously having nine operating while intoxicated arrests in such a short span, from a Thursday to a Sunday, seems like an awful lot. It is concerning from the standpoint that we do have a lot of different avenues for people to get home safely,” Walsh said.

In some cases it’s just bad planning, but in others people think they’ll be fine.

“When we’re talking about multiple offenders, they think they're able to handle it and quite honestly it’s pretty evident that they’re not able to,” Walsh said.

Reasons drunken drivers were stopped over the weekend include hitting a light pole, driving the wrong way down a one-way road, running a stop sign and driving with no headlights at 2 a.m. Sunday.