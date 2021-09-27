La Crosse police arrest four, recovered $41,000 worth of fentanyl

Four people are being held in the La Crosse County Jail after a drug bust that reportedly recovered fentanyl with a street value of $41,000.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, police from multiple law enforcement agencies seized the fentanyl Friday after conducting separate search warrants for 607 7th Street South, 2822 Huber Court, 2709 South Avenue Suite B and 1423 Winneshiek Road.

Police arrested and referred charges for the following people:

Antoine Hardie, 36, five counts of delivery of a schedule II narcotic, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule II narcotic with intent to deliver. He was also charged with a probation violation.

Elise Love, 37, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver.

John A. Lathan III, 45, delivery of a schedule II narcotic and conspiracy/delivery of a schedule II narcotic.

Dante L. Williams, 47, maintaining a drug trafficking place, delivery of a schedule II narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia, delivery of a schedule II narcotic/party to a crime.

The police department reported finding 296 grams of fentanyl and 194.3 grams of marijuana at the Huber Court address.

Criminal complaints have yet to be filed against any of the four. Hardie is being held on $50,000 cash bond, Love and Williams are being held on $25,000, and Latham is being held on $10,000.

