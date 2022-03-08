La Crosse police ask for public's help to apprehend homicide suspects

La Crosse police are asking for the public's help to apprehend two suspects in the Jan. 8 homicide of Ernest Knox.

Nelson D. Brown, 25, Rockford, Illinois, and Karvel T. Freeman, 35, Madison, were charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Brown also faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping.

Warrants for their arrests have been issued by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, and police are warning citizens not to approach or attempt to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Tips can be anonymously provided to La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrossecrimestoppers.com. Citizens can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via cell phone.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.