La Crosse police warned Thursday of a rash of car break-ins on La Crosse’s South Side.
Twenty vehicles were broken into Wednesday, mostly between 2 to 8 a.m. People reported that their windows were smashed and the cars rummaged through, although most did not have anything stolen.
The La Crosse Police Department reminded the community that if people observe any suspicious behavior, hear glass break or hear car alarms go off, they should notify law enforcement immediately. The department also asked people to take any valuables out of their vehicle and lock their vehicles at night.
Police asked anyone in the area with a home security camera to review the system to see whether they captured footage of the suspect or suspects.
Contact the La Crosse police at 608-785-5962 with any information. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459.
People also can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via cellphone.
Dylan E. Stika, 28, no permanent address, was charged Sept. 12 with disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer and felony bail jumping. Stika got into a loud argument Aug. 21 with a woman he was ordered to have no contact with through a previous bond, according to the complaint.
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
