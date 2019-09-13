{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse police warned Thursday of a rash of car break-ins on La Crosse’s South Side.

Twenty vehicles were broken into Wednesday, mostly between 2 to 8 a.m. People reported that their windows were smashed and the cars rummaged through, although most did not have anything stolen.

The La Crosse Police Department reminded the community that if people observe any suspicious behavior, hear glass break or hear car alarms go off, they should notify law enforcement immediately. The department also asked people to take any valuables out of their vehicle and lock their vehicles at night.

Police asked anyone in the area with a home security camera to review the system to see whether they captured footage of the suspect or suspects.

Contact the La Crosse police at 608-785-5962 with any information. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

People also can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via cellphone.

+24 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in September

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.