La Crosse police: Catalytic converters target of theft
La Crosse police: Catalytic converters target of theft

The La Crosse Police Department has had four reported thefts of catalytic converters in the last week. All were taken from Toyota Prius vehicles.

The department says the trend has been observed across the state.

Catalytic converters are stolen and typically scrapped for cash. Police offer the following tips to protect against theft:

  • Park in well-lit areas.
  • Keep vehicles in the garage with the door closed.
  • Install a custom alarm system.

Anyone with information on vehicle theft or tampering can call the police department's non-emergency number at 608-782-7575.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

