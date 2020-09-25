La Crosse police: Catalytic converters target of theft

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Police Department has had four reported thefts of catalytic converters in the last week. All were taken from Toyota Prius vehicles.

The department says the trend has been observed across the state.

Catalytic converters are stolen and typically scrapped for cash. Police offer the following tips to protect against theft:

Park in well-lit areas.

Keep vehicles in the garage with the door closed.

Install a custom alarm system.

Anyone with information on vehicle theft or tampering can call the police department's non-emergency number at 608-782-7575.

