La Crosse Police Chief: SROs feel 'villainized' because of national debate

The La Crosse community is continuing its discussion on the future of police officers in schools, as a decision on renewing the program's contract looms.
Amidst months of national racial unrest, the School District of La Crosse is weighing whether to keep its resource officer program with the La Crosse Police Department, which is set to retire at the end of the current school year.
During discussion, officials with the Police Department and the city's Human Rights Commission navigated how the national call to improve relationships between the police and communities of color can translate to change at home.
"There has been a wide variety of scrutiny about SROs nationally, and I've said this many times, I think our SROs have been somewhat villainized, in terms of what they do and who they are," La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said during the virtual meeting.
"We like to specifically look at what our program's about. What our officers are about, what they are doing, and what this 27-year relationship has meant with the school district," he said, trying to hone-in on details of the La Crosse SRO program.
"We should use villainize less. Because when we're talking about people villainizing someone else or an organization or whatever, it's really just a cry for help. There's a problem and so people are crying out for help," said commission chair Chauncy Turner.
"And a lot of people I talk to in La Crosse actually really like the police department, and don't think that the police department or the SROs are as bad as where maybe they came from," Turner said, who noted that he likes the idea of the SRO program.
"It's disheartening to hear that some of the SROS feel vilified because of what's happening nationally," he said later in the meeting, but that what he's hearing from those in the community is that, "the idea is that we don't want the things that are happening nationally to end up at our doorstep."
During the conversation, Kudron walked through what his day-to-day tasks looked like when he himself was an SRO at a middle school.
"I was there at the beginning of the day when the students arrived, welcoming them to the school, and I was there at the end of the day as well, seeing them out," he said.
While an SRO, Kudron said he worked with kids struggling in school or at home, built relationships with students, parents and school staff, served as an adult figure or role model, oversaw students in the juvenile justice system, enforced truancy issues and occasionally broke up fights.
In addition, the La Crosse SRO program provides prevention programming, including a "pro-social skill," 13-week program teaching middle schoolers skills such as goal-setting, conflict resolution, resiliency and refusal.
In the 2018-19 school year, the SRO at Central High School experienced 280 calls for service, outside of truancy, according to police captain Jason Melby.
Nine of those calls resulted in a criminal charge being filed, and 40 citations were issued. 216 of the calls were that which would be sent to a typical street officer, and overall, 26% of calls were enforced.
Calls and charges were even fewer at Logan High School that year: 146 total calls, two criminal charges, seven citations and 23% overall enforcement rate.
Currently, the school district and the police department hold a $250,000 annual contract to place five SROs in schools across the district, all of which are specially trained to work in the schools.
Some of the committee members wondered if it was money well-spent, though.
"Why wouldn't you, for $250,000, hire five social workers," said Julie McDermid, commissioner and member of the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness. "Would it be a better use of funding to actually hire people with that direct education and training, and experience?"
Police officials admitted that some of the issues SROs handle daily could be managed by social workers, but not all of them, and that it's ultimately up to the school district to decide on who's best equipped.
"We don't look at the value of our SROs at the number of charges," Kudron said, noting that the relationship-building is a key component to the program that is unmeasurable.
"At times we know that if our school resource officers were not there, police will need to be called for certain types of incidents," Kudron said.
"And you're gonna get a very professional police officer, you're gonna get a very educated police officer that's going to respond. But the one thing that that officer won't have that the SRO has now," is the rapport and institutional knowledge of the school and student body.
The La Crosse School Board will host its final virtual open forum for the community to discuss whether to keep the program on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.
The school district's administration will provide its recommendation on the future of the program no later than Nov. 16.
