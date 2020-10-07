La Crosse Police Chief: SROs feel 'villainized' because of national debate

The La Crosse community is continuing its discussion on the future of police officers in schools, as a decision on renewing the program's contract looms.

Amidst months of national racial unrest, the School District of La Crosse is weighing whether to keep its resource officer program with the La Crosse Police Department, which is set to retire at the end of the current school year.

During discussion, officials with the Police Department and the city's Human Rights Commission navigated how the national call to improve relationships between the police and communities of color can translate to change at home.

"There has been a wide variety of scrutiny about SROs nationally, and I've said this many times, I think our SROs have been somewhat villainized, in terms of what they do and who they are," La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said during the virtual meeting.

"We like to specifically look at what our program's about. What our officers are about, what they are doing, and what this 27-year relationship has meant with the school district," he said, trying to hone-in on details of the La Crosse SRO program.