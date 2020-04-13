La Crosse Police Department has new roles during COVID-19 pandemic

As the La Crosse Police Department takes on different roles in this unprecedented time, its officers have found ways to keep both its staff and the community healthy and safe, Chief Shawn Kudron says.
“Our agency during this pandemic is still here, still serving and still protecting and doing everything that we can to keep this community safe,” Kudron said.
However, it’s also doing more: Issuing more signature bonds as the La Crosse County court system slows down to avoid an outbreak of COVID-19 in the jail, enforcing the state safer-at-home order and working with other city leaders to keep the city of La Crosse in touch with its residents.
The La Crosse County Circuit Court expanded law enforcement’s authority to release people accused of crimes on a signature bond last month as the coronavirus began to endanger the public health in the La Crosse community.
While police previously had the option to issue signature bonds in some cases, the change gave them more options to keep people at home and avoid spreading the coronavirus and protect both officers and people in the jail.
“It’s been working well. We took on a strategy. We’ve been sharing information throughout the justice system,” Kudron said.
Officers have been talking to each other, as well as different judges and La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke, to determine the best course of action.
“A lot of logistics have been taking some work, but I think it’s gone smoother than expected. It’s been work, but I think everyone has been chipping in,” Gruenke said.
Court dates have been set out for the summer and jury trials have been postponed, but the court cases haven’t yet begun stacking up.
Fortunately, with the closure of the bars, restaurants and other businesses, more people are staying home and staying out of trouble, so “It hasn’t been crime as usual,” Gruenke said.
The La Crosse Police Department has seen fewer calls for service, which isn’t to say that it isn’t still responding when people need help.
“We’re still responding to emergencies where we just have to be there and we have to bring safety and security and calm back to a situation,” Kudron said.
However, whenever possible, they’re adding an element of social distancing, either talking to people on the phone or asking them to step outside so they can stand six feet apart. The department has a limited supply of personal protective equipment it has also been utilizing when necessary.
One of the exceptions to that is domestic violence situations. While each one is different, it’s always an emotional situation that officers have to step into.
“During this public health crisis, this is one of those situations where we are likely going to have to be closely involved, and not able to maintain that level of social distancing you would hope for,” Kudron said.
While they do sometimes lead to an arrest, the department’s Domestic Abuse Reduction Team works closely with the people involved, as well as New Horizons to provide a mechanism to connect people with services and de-escalate the situation.
The department’s pre-existing ties to New Horizons, neighborhood associations, the La Crosse Area Collaborative to End Homelessness and other area organizations are paying dividends right now, Kudron said.
That focus on developing ties between neighborhoods, community members and city officials – including police officers – during the past years has proven beneficial during the crisis, Mayor Tim Kabat said.
“Having built those relationships for many years, these are the times when those pay off,” Kabat said.
Those relationships with community stakeholders have allowed the police department to work with service agencies and educational institutions to find places to house La Crosse’s homeless population and even get some PPE for officers.
“That’s the way you want those relationships to work is to be able to count on each other in a time of a crisis,” Kabat said.
The department has taken on a crucial role for the city as it keeps the public connected to the city government and coordinating with leaders to find alternative ways to maintain government services.
“People are taking on a bit different roles and we’ve got the police department really stepping up to keep that real connection with the public,” Kabat said.
The department has had a few reports of people violating the safer-at-home order, but for the most part it’s been able to focus on educating violators and answering questions, rather than issuing citations.
With Wisconsin still having at least two weeks to go, Kudron had advice for everyone in the area.
“Maintain that practice of safer at home and maintain those practices of social distancing. It’s very important right now and it’s going to be very important when our area sees what our medical professionals describe as a surge, and it’s going to continue to be important when cases start to die down,” Kudron said.
Kabat agreed, saying while he knew it was difficult, especially as the weather warms, he was glad to see people staying home and taking the threat seriously.
“The stronger we can be, the sooner we can go back to normal,” he said; although he added that when it comes to recovering from the effects of COVID-19, “It’s going to be a transition.”
