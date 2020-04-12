La Crosse Police Department has new roles during COVID-19

The department has taken on a crucial role for the city as it keeps the public connected to the city government and coordinating with leaders to find alternative ways to maintain government services.

“People are taking on a bit different roles and we’ve got the police department really stepping up to keep that real connection with the public,” Kabat said.

The department has had a few reports of people violating the safer-at-home order, but for the most part it’s been able to focus on educating violators and answering questions, rather than issuing citations.

With Wisconsin still having at least two weeks to go, Kudron had advice for everyone in the area.

“Maintain that practice of safer at home and maintain those practices of social distancing. It’s very important right now and it’s going to be very important when our area sees what our medical professionals describe as a surge, and it’s going to continue to be important when cases start to die down,” Kudron said.

Kabat agreed, saying while he knew it was difficult, especially as the weather warms, he was glad to see people staying home and taking the threat seriously.