La Crosse Police Department makes changes to SRO program ahead of school year

The La Crosse Police Department issued a new "vision" for its school resource officer program in La Crosse schools, making updates to the appearances of officers, training, policing practices and community engagement.
"One of the keys to being an effective police organization is the willingness to look at your own operations and identify areas to improve," La Crosse Chief of Police Shawn Kudron wrote in a statement about the changes.
Many communities have started to debate the future of police departments and programs, such as having officers in schools, in the wake of recent protests after the death of George Floyd.
In mid-June, the La Crosse School Board began discussing whether it should renew its contract with La Crosse school resource officers, who have been in the schools for 27 years.
No decision has been made by the school board. The contract is valid through the 2020-2021 school year.
Changes the police department will make for the upcoming year include having officers dress in plain clothes and school-spirit apparel rather than uniforms, and operating unmarked vehicles and concealing all weapons.
New training for the SROs will include mental-health first aid, fair and impartial policing, crisis intervention and a workshop on a racial justice and equality.
The officers in the school will also no longer cite students for truancy, and only write tickets for low-level misdemeanors and work with the District Attorney with serious misdemeanors and felonies.
The schools will also work with the officers to determine involvement in school clubs and groups, and will be encouraged to take on mentoring roles for extracurricular activities.
The La Crosse Police Department maintained in its updated SRO plan that several current protocols were working well, though, including responding to elementary and alternative school sites to build relationships, participate in safety assessments, its "Handle with Care" program, and providing prevention programs.
The department also noted that SROs will still not be responsible for administering school-based disciplinary actions.
"Early in my career I worked in the schools and know the connections we make with kids are real. Unfortunately, there is no chart, graph or study that can show the lives that have been changed or things that have been prevented," Kudron said.
