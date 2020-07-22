La Crosse Police Department makes changes to SRO program ahead of school year

New training for the SROs will include mental-health first aid, fair and impartial policing, crisis intervention and a workshop on a racial justice and equality.

The officers in the school will also no longer cite students for truancy, and only write tickets for low-level misdemeanors and work with the District Attorney with serious misdemeanors and felonies.

The schools will also work with the officers to determine involvement in school clubs and groups, and will be encouraged to take on mentoring roles for extracurricular activities.

The La Crosse Police Department maintained in its updated SRO plan that several current protocols were working well, though, including responding to elementary and alternative school sites to build relationships, participate in safety assessments, its "Handle with Care" program, and providing prevention programs.

The department also noted that SROs will still not be responsible for administering school-based disciplinary actions.

"Early in my career I worked in the schools and know the connections we make with kids are real. Unfortunately, there is no chart, graph or study that can show the lives that have been changed or things that have been prevented," Kudron said.

