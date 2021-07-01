La Crosse police identify Houska Park homicide victim

La Crosse police have identified the victim of a June 28 homicide at Houska Park.
Cameron X. Baker, 33, died of injuries sustained during an altercation that resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old David A. Pearson Jr. of La Crosse.
Pearson faces felony charges of first-degree reckless homicide and bail jumping. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond set by La Crosse County Circuit Judge Elliott Levine.
Police were called to Houska Park shortly after 11:30 p.m. and found Baker severely injured. He died a short time later. Prosecutors said Pearson left the park immediately and attempted to hide from police.
Prosecutors said they don't expect to have a criminal complaint ready until next week.
At the time of the homicide, Pearson was free on a $5,000 signature bond stemming from an April 22 incident in which he allegedly set fire to a dumpster in downtown La Crosse. That case is set for a July 2 pre-trial conference.
La Crosse police say the investigation remains active. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. Tipsters can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via phone.