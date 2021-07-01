 Skip to main content
La Crosse police identify Houska Park homicide victim
alert top story

La Crosse police identify Houska Park homicide victim

La Crosse police have identified the victim of a June 28 homicide at Houska Park.

Cameron X. Baker, 33, died of injuries sustained during an altercation that resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old David A. Pearson Jr. of La Crosse.

Pearson faces felony charges of first-degree reckless homicide and bail jumping. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond set by La Crosse County Circuit Judge Elliott Levine.

Police were called to Houska Park shortly after 11:30 p.m. and found Baker severely injured. He died a short time later. Prosecutors said Pearson left the park immediately and attempted to hide from police.

Prosecutors said they don't expect to have a criminal complaint ready until next week.

At the time of the homicide, Pearson was free on a $5,000 signature bond stemming from an April 22 incident in which he allegedly set fire to a dumpster in downtown La Crosse. That case is set for a July 2 pre-trial conference.

La Crosse police say the investigation remains active. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575. Those who want to remain anonymous can contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459. Tipsters can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via phone.

David A. Pearson Jr.

Pearson

 Steve Rundio
Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

