La Crosse police identify Houska Park homicide victim

La Crosse police have identified the victim of a June 28 homicide at Houska Park.

Cameron X. Baker, 33, died of injuries sustained during an altercation that resulted in the arrest of 34-year-old David A. Pearson Jr. of La Crosse.

Pearson faces felony charges of first-degree reckless homicide and bail jumping. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond set by La Crosse County Circuit Judge Elliott Levine.

Police were called to Houska Park shortly after 11:30 p.m. and found Baker severely injured. He died a short time later. Prosecutors said Pearson left the park immediately and attempted to hide from police.

Prosecutors said they don't expect to have a criminal complaint ready until next week.

At the time of the homicide, Pearson was free on a $5,000 signature bond stemming from an April 22 incident in which he allegedly set fire to a dumpster in downtown La Crosse. That case is set for a July 2 pre-trial conference.