La Crosse Police officers are investigating a possible shooting in the 400 block of South 19th Street.
Police officers were blocking nearby streets and alleys in the tree-lined neighborhood as of 2:30 p.m., and officers wearing tactical gear and large armored vehicles are at the scene, including the La Crosse County Bearcat.
At 3 p.m., an unmarked black van dropped off 10 officers in full gear on Market Street. La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke was at the scene.
Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area between East Avenue and 20th Street, between Cass and Market streets.
We will update the story once more information becomes available.
