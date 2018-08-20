An elderly La Crosse man who said he had $350,000 in a bank safe deposit box reported to police that only $18,000 remained when he checked the box last week.
La Crosse police are investigating the complaint of the man that the $332,000 had disappeared within months after he gave his son keys to the box and added him as a signatory for it at River Bank, 4401 Mormon Coulee Road.
The man, whose name is being withheld because he is the victim, said in an interview that the money amounted to his life savings. "It sure wasn't easy" to accumulate that much, said the man, who said he farmed for many years and also ran a business for a while.
He previously had entrusted the keys to his daughter and granddaughter, according to the police report, filed Wednesday. He had been estranged from his son until March, the police report says.
The man removed his daughter as a signatory on the box and changed it to his son, to whom he gave a key, according to the report. The son knew that the box contained $350,000, but his father had not given him permission to remove any, the police report said.
The son had signed in at the bank five times since June 14 to gain access to the deposit box, and a copy of that log is included in the police report.
The father became upset with bank employees, at one point insisting that one of them had helped his son remove the money, according to the police report. Officers have not been able to contact the son, the report said.
The case was turned over to investigators, and the report does not name a suspect.
Deandre D. Owens, 29, of 1413 Caledonia St. was charged Aug. 20 as a fugitive. Owens was being held on a warrant from Winnebago County, Ill., where he was wanted for felony aggravated fleeing a police officer, according to the complaint.
Jeremy Kendhammer
William VanLone
William VanLone, 43, of 3643 Mormon Coulee Road, was charged Aug. 16 with uttering a forgery as a repeat offender. VanLone attempted to cash checks totaling over $15,000 at multiple locations on July 31, according to the complaint.
Shayla Goetzka
Ryan Winchel
Ryan Winchel, 28, of Hillsboro, was charged Aug. 16 with second-degree sexual assault. The victim was heavily intoxicated and unable to consent and had visible injuries, according to the complaint
Todd Monty
Tirzah Anglin
Tirzah Anglin, 24, of 907 Main St., was charged Aug. 16 with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A search of Anglin's backpack revealed glass smoking pipes, and two gem bags with methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Joshua Nelson
Robert Boshcka
Rosheda Basley
Rosheda Basley, 36, of 907 Ward Ave, was charged Aug. 15 with possession of narcotic drugs. A search of Basley's bedroom uncovered heroin points inside a cigarette pack, according to the complaint.
Mario Velazquez
William D. VanLone
William D. VanLone, 43, of 3643 Mormon Coulee Road No. 27 was charged Aug. 14 with uttering a forgery as a repeater. VanLone cashed a forged check for $3,446.07 and another for $3,947.07 at two different bank locations July 31, according to the complaint.
Donald Sutherland
Steven Ledman
Joshua Berg
Megan Running
Tamra Besl
Michael Mitton
Megan Running
Gregory Coleman
Gregory L. Coleman, 42, no permanent address, was charged Friday with felony bail jumping and possession of cocaine. Coleman violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol early Aug. 4 and had 0.5 grams of crack cocaine in his pocket, according to the complaint.
Abigail Huntington
Tyrone Eagon
Tyrone J. Eagon, 49, of 1451 Avon St. was charged Friday with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of an illegally obtained prescription. Eagon had methamphetamine, clonazepam and heroin Aug. 7, according to the complaint.
Julie Bashaw
Novah Moore
Preston Allen
Jeremy J. Degenhardt
Jeremy J. Degenhardt, 44, of 2620 Lakeshore Drive was charged Wednesday with intimidation of a victim, battery, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of bail jumping and criminal damage to property. Degenhardt violated terms of a previous bond by committing new crimes, including punching a woman and breaking several items at her home, according to the complaint.
Justin Sickels
Justin Sickels, 37, Bangor, was charged Wednesday with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and felony bail jumping. Sickels attempted to kick open the door to the apartment he shared with a woman after she locked the door during an argument, damaging the wall and deadbolt, according to the complaint.
Ronald M. Wright
Virgil Stewart
Christina Zieler
Christina Zieler, 33, of Necedah, Wis., was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit schedule I, II, III or IV drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC. Zieler had salt made to imitate methamphetamine, marijuana, a marijuana pipe and digital scale in her vehicle Aug. 2, according to the complaint. Real methamphetamine was found in her bra at the La Crosse County Jail after her arrest, according to the complaint.
Jessie Bennett
Joseph Rivera
Diaunte J. Shields
Jeffrey Vang, Chloe Seelig and Michael Xiong
Michael Wieland
Carli Wittenberg
Taylor Myers
Robert White
Jeremy Lichtie
Andrew Hierstetter
Preston Allen
Michael D. Olson
Scott R. Inglett
Dameon Lee Hendricks
Mathew G. Docken
Karen L. Carter
Karen L. Carter, 37, of 607 S. Seventh St., was charged Aug. 6 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prohibited alcohol concentration and obstructing an officer. Carter drove Saturday with a 0.12 percent alcohol concentration and lied about her identity to a police officer, according to the complaint.
Michael D. Wieland
Trevor Johnson
Dean Mickelson
Molly Snodgrass
Nicholas Stearns
Dalandis Kemp
Dalandis Kemp, 25, of 1022 S. Fifth Ave., was charged Wednesday with possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kemp violated his bond June 4 by having heroin, according to the complaint.
Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen.
He should’ve stayed estranged from his son, apparently there was a good reason .
Total inside job. This should not take long to solve.
