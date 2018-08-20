Subscribe for 33¢ / day

An elderly La Crosse man who said he had $350,000 in a bank safety deposit box reported to police that only $18,000 remained when he checked the box last week.

La Crosse police are investigating the complaint of the man that the $332,000 had disappeared within months after he gave his son keys to the box and added him as a signatory for it at River Bank, 4401 Mormon Coulee Road.

The man, whose name is being withheld because he is the victim, said in an interview that the money amounted to his life savings. "It sure wasn't easy" to accumulate that much, said the man, who said he farmed for many years and also ran a business for a while.

He previously had entrusted the keys to his daughter and granddaughter, according to the police report, filed Wednesday. He had been estranged from his son until March, the police report says.

The man removed his daughter as a signatory on the box and changed it to his son, to whom he gave a key, according to the report. The son knew that the box contained $350,000, but his father had not given him permission to remove any, the police report said.

The son had signed in at the bank five times since June 14 to gain access to the deposit box, and a copy of that log is included in the police report.

The father became upset with bank employees, at one point insisting that one of them had helped his son remove the money, according to the police report. Officers have not been able to contact the son, the report said.

The case was turned over to investigators, and the report does not name a suspect.

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

canman

He should’ve stayed estranged from his son, apparently there was a good reason .

Rick Czeczok

Total inside job. This should not take long to solve.

