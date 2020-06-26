La Crosse police investigate shooting near 10th Street

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Police Department asked for help Friday as it investigated shots fired on the city’s South Side.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots about 2 a.m. Friday in the area of 10th and Adams streets. When they arrived, they discovered spent shell casings and bullet ricochet marks, according to the department.

Witnesses in the area heard shots, but did not see the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to review footage and contact police with any video depicting suspicious activity that could identify possible suspects.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575.

Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-789-8477 or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

The shooting is the third this week, according to police. Officers also investigated a pair of shootings during the weekend on Fifth Avenue.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.