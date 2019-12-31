You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse police investigate shooting on city's North Side
No one was injured Tuesday in a shooting on La Crosse’s North Side.

La Crosse Police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:24 a.m. on the 700 block of Logan Street. Upon arrival, officers were able to track the suspects to a residence on the 1300 block of Caledonia Street, according to Sgt. Tom Walsh.

“No one is injured. Nothing was hit that we know,” Walsh said.

Police received a warrant, and the La Crosse Police Department’s Emergency Response Team entered the residence. Five people were initially detained as part of the investigation, and four were released. The fifth person was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting and is in custody at the La Crosse County Jail.

Several firearms were recovered from the residence, Walsh said.

Police are not releasing the names of the people involved, and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240.

To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at www.p3tips.com/459. Smartphone users also can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

