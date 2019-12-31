La Crosse police investigate shooting on city's North Side

No one was injured Tuesday in a shooting on La Crosse’s North Side.
La Crosse Police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:24 a.m. on the 700 block of Logan Street. Upon arrival, officers were able to track the suspects to a residence on the 1300 block of Caledonia Street, according to Sgt. Tom Walsh.
“No one is injured. Nothing was hit that we know,” Walsh said.
Police received a warrant, and the La Crosse Police Department’s Emergency Response Team entered the residence. Five people were initially detained as part of the investigation, and four were released. The fifth person was arrested on charges unrelated to the shooting and is in custody at the La Crosse County Jail.
Several firearms were recovered from the residence, Walsh said.
Police are not releasing the names of the people involved, and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240.
To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at
www.p3tips.com/459. Smartphone users also can download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip.
Kara Venable
Kara L. Venable, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 30 with being a fugitive. Venable is wanted in Winona County, Minn., on charges of theft and burglary, according to the complaint.
Jason Felber
Jason A. Felber, 35, Tomah, was charged Dec. 30 with possession of methamphetamine, operate a motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install an interlock ignition device. Felber had meth Dec. 30 when he was pulled over for a broken brake light while driving after his license was revoked, according to the complaint.
Devin Chestnut
Devin J. Chestnut, 27, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 30 with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Chestnut refused to allow a woman to leave his home Dec. 15 during an argument and shut the door on her wrist, according to the complaint.
Kyle Snyder
Kyle T. A. Snyder, 31, La Crescent, Minn., was charged Dec. 30 with strangulation and suffocation and disorderly conduct. Snyder was accused of covering a woman’s mouth so she couldn’t breathe during an argument at an Onalaska motel, according to the complaint.
Tavius Goins
Tavius C. Goins, 18, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 30 with possession with intent to deliver THC. Goins had 220 grams of marijuana and a scale Dec. 5, according to the complaint.
Kaila Hying
Kaila M. Hying, 18, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 27 with felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and retail theft. Hying took food from Kwik Trip Dec. 22 and had a glass pipe when she was arrested Dec. 26 on felony warrants for failing to appear in court, according to the complaint.
Benesa Guerra
Banesa M. Guerra, 33, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 27 with hit-and-run involving injury, two counts of felony bail jumping and operating while revoked. Guerra struck a parked car at about 4:11 p.m. Dec. 25, injuring her passenger, and drove away without notifying authorities of the crash, according to the complaint. Guerra was out on bond and her license was revoked. She also was issued a citation for first-offense operating while intoxicated.
Patrick Berger
Patrick G. Berger, 29, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 26 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Berger dropped a bag of 0.6 grams of meth Dec. 24 in the entry of the La Crosse Walmart and violated terms of his bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Eric Stevens
Eric M. Stevens, 48, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 26 with possession of methamphetamine. Stevens had a hypodermic needle with meth inside when he was arrested Dec. 25 on a warrant, according to the complaint.
Denzel Meadows
Denzel L. Meadows, 24, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 23 with two counts of delivering narcotics. Meadows sold 1.1 and 1.3 grams of fentanyl to a confidential informant Dec. 16-19, according to the complaint.
Jared Williams
Jared A. Williams, 30, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 23 with felony bail jumping and retail theft. Williams stole $15.82 worth of items from the Onalaska Walmart while on bond, according to the complaint.
Michael Hemker
Michael D. Hemker, 31, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 23 with uttering a forgery. Hemker forged the signature of a dead man on a stolen check this fall, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 48, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 23 with felony bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a concealed knife and operating while revoked. Brandt was found passed out in his vehicle Dec. 20 and had a knife and 0.1 grams of meth in his pockets, according to the complaint. He is also accused of driving after his license was revoked.
Brittany Jones
Brittany T. Jones, 29, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 23 delivering heroin and felon in possession of a firearm. Jones sold 0.5 grams of heroin to a confidential informant Sept. 3 and had a gun in her drawer when she was arrested Dec. 19, according to the complaint.
Lucas Armstrong
Lucas W. Armstrong, 38, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 23 with felony bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct. Lucas hit a man during an argument Dec. 21 in violation of his bond, according to the complaint.
Aspen Kalina
Aspen J. Kalina, 28, Blair, was charged Dec. 23 with burglary and receiving stolen property. Kalina broke into a storage unit Dec. 8 and sold a stolen motorcycle helmet, according to the complaint.
Carla Schumann
Carla J. Schumann, 51, Holmen, was charged Dec. 23 with possession of methamphetamine. Schumann had methamphetamine Dec. 22, which she tried to stash in a soap dispenser after being taken into custody, according to the complaint.
Stacie Jones
Stacie L. Jones, 37, Fennimore, Wis., was charged Dec. 23 with felony bail jumping, failure to install an ignition interlock devise and operating while revoked. Jones was out on bond Dec. 20 forbidding her to drive when she was pulled over for a loud muffler, according to the complaint. She also had her license revoked due to a previous drunken driving conviction and failed to install an ignition interlock devise.
John P. Young Jr.
John. P. Young Jr. was charged Dec. 20 with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. On Dec. 13, Young’s girlfriend called police to say that he was tearing through the house and throwing things. Officers came to the scene and advised Young to spend the night elsewhere. A short while later, Young’s girlfriend called police to say that he had returned to the home and broken in, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Utecht
Michael J. Utecht, 26, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 19 with child enticement. Utecht asked a 14-year-old to show him her naked body over FaceTime on Dec. 8, according to the complaint.
Nya Thao
Nya Kou Thao, 32, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 19 with possession of methamphetamine in a jail as a repeat offender. Thao had two packages of meth in his underwear Dec. 13 while an inmate at the La Crosse County Jail, according to the complaint.
Jordan Gudin
Jordan R. Gudin, 32, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 19 with possession of narcotic drugs in a jail. Gudin had fentanyl in his underwear while an inmate at the La Crosse County Jail, according to the complaint.
Sarah Lawrence
Sarah A. Lawrence, 33, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 19 with being a fugitive. Lawrence is wanted on theft charges in Texas, according to the complaint.
Jacqlyn Scott
Jacqlyn EN Scott, 24, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 19 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Scott had .8 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia Dec. 15, according to the complaint.
Kahla A. Henry
Kahla A. Henry, 33, of Onalaska, was charged Dec. 18 with possession of methamphetamine. Officers stopped Henry’s vehicle while responding to a theft call at Menards. While searching the vehicle, officers found methamphetamine in Henry’s purse. At the jail, authorities recovered more methamphetamine from Henry's underwear, according to the criminal complaint.
Keith Stankey
Keith A. Stankey, 28, Bangor, was charged Dec. 17 with retail theft and felony bail jumping. Stankey violated terms of a previous bond prohibiting new crimes when he pumped $54 of fuel at Kwik Trip and drove away without paying, according to the complaint.
Taylor Ludwig
Taylor A. Ludwig, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 17 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine as a party to a crime and repeat offender. Ludwig had meth in her purse Nov. 26, according to the complaint.
Patrick Berger
Patrick G. Berger, 29, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 16 with felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berger violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes when he had a straw with methamphetamine residue Dec. 13 when he was pulled over for non-working tail lights, according to the complaint.
Jourdan Vian
Jonathan Kemp
Jonathon H. Kemp, 35, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 13 with substantial battery, battery and criminal damage to property, all as a repeat offender. Kemp hit a woman Nov. 1 and threw her phone at a different woman, splitting her lip, according to the complaint.
Rick Roquet
Rick G. Roquet, 36, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 13 with possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roquet had meth and two glass pipes, which he threw over a balcony Dec. 12 when police informed him he would be searched, according to the complaint.
Michael Ryan
Michael J. Ryan, 34, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 13 with strangulation and suffocation, felony bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct. Ryan shut a door on a woman’s arm and choked her Dec. 9 during an argument, according to the complaint.
Jessica Kistner
Jessica A. Kistner, 39, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 13 with possession of methamphetamine. Kistner had meth in a backpack Dec. 12 when she was arrested on a Trempealeau County warrant, according to the complaint.
Jacob M. Hazlett
Jacob M. Hazlett, 29, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 13 with false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Hazlett hit a woman with a stool and refused to let her leave or call police Dec. 7, according to the complaint.
Steven Sage
Steven L. Sage, 55, Onalaska, was charged Dec. 12 with theft by contractor. Sage accepted $6,400 from an Onalaska woman for plumbing work between May 19 and June 14 and did not complete the job nor return the funds, according to the complaint.
Volante Feist
Volante C. Feist, 30, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 12 with false imprisonment and disorderly conduct, both as a repeat offender. Feist stopped a woman from leaving his home and tackled her when she was able to leave, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Berry
Jeffrey A. Berry, 55, La Crosse was charged Dec. 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Berry was found asleep in his vehicle Dec. 9 and had 2.86 grams of meth and a glass pipe, according to the complaint.
Cora Elmore
Cora R. Elmore, 32, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 12 with third-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a minor child in the vehicle, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration with a minor child in the vehicle and operate a motor vehicle while revoked. Elmore drove a woman and her children to the hospital Dec. 11 despite her driving license being revoked; however, she was pulled over and a preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.288%, according to the complaint.
Robert Anderson
Robert M. Anderson, 19, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 11 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Anderson choked a woman in the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot Nov. 30, according to the complaint.
Mitchael Oslund
Mitchael C. Oslund, 55, Holmen, was charged Dec. 10 with child abuse intentionally causing harm. Oslund pulled a 16-year-old out of a vehicle and put him in a chokehold Dec. 8 during an argument, according to the complaint.
Christian Weber
Christian M. Weber, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with possession with intent to deliver amphetamines, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Weber had six bags of meth and one of ecstasy, as well as a scale with meth residue Dec. 9 when he was arrested on two warrants, according to the complaint.
Nicole Aarstad
Nicole E. Aarstad, 28, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony bail jumping and theft of movable property. Aarstad stole a trailer sometime this fall in violation of a previous bond prohibiting her from committing crimes, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 48, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 10 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and operating while revoked. Brandt had meth when he was pulled over Dec. 9 and was driving without a license, according to the complaint.
Zephaniah Fifer
Zephaniah T. Fifer, 39, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 10 with felony and misdemeanor bail jumping. Fifer consumed alcohol Nov. 23 in violation of two bonds, according to the complaint.
Thomas Stein
Thomas E. Stein, 26, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 9 with being a fugitive. Stein is wanted in Winona County, Minn., on charges of fifth-degree inflicting bodily harm and falsely reporting a crime, according to the complaint.
Christina Sievert
Christina Sievert, 39, Holmen, was charged Dec. 6 with attempted second-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Sievert used a kitchen knife Dec. 5 to attack a glass door in an attempt to get at a man, according to the complaint.
Benjamin Harr
Benjamin Harr, 39, Sparta, was charged Dec. 6 with uttering a forgery and receiving stolen property. Harr attempted to cash a stolen check Dec. 4 at an Onalaska credit union, according to the complaint.
Travis Heal
Travis J. Heal, 29, Onalaska, was charged Dec. 5 with second-offense delivery of methamphetamine. Heal sold a confidential informant half an ounce of meth Sept. 12 for $400, according to the complaint.
Michael Wilson Jr.
Michael A. Wilson Jr., 41, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 4 with strangulation and suffocation, possession of narcotic drugs and three counts of misdemeanor battery, all as a repeat offender. Wilson hit a woman Sept. 14, Nov. 6 and Nov. 24 and wrapped a belt around her neck Sept. 14, according to the complaint. He also had fentanyl when he was arrested.
Michael DeGregg
Michael D. DeGregg, 41, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 4 with possession of narcotics and possession of methamphetamine, both as a repeat offender. DeGregg had meth and heroin Dec. 4 when he was arrested for trying to enter a residence, according to the complaint.
Francis A. Okonmah
Francis A. Okonmah, 27, Eau Claire, Wis., was charged Dec. 4 with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Okonmah had 3 ounces of marijuana in two bags Nov. 19 when he was pulled over for speeding in the town of Campbell, according to the complaint.
Jack Freitag
Jack A. Freitag, 48, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 3 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Freitag had two bags of meth and a pipe in his pocket Dec. 2 when arrested on a warrant, according to the complaint.
Jonathan Baum
Jonathan M. Baum, 24, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 3 with felony bail jumping. Baum had contact with a woman in violation of his bond, according to the complaint.
Tyler Peterson
Tyler J. Peterson, 28, Readstown, Wis., was charged Dec. 3 with being a fugitive. Peterson is wanted in Winona County, Minn., on charges of possession of methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Tiffany Penkalski
Tiffany L. Penkalski, 40, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 3 with possession of methamphetamine as a repeat offender. Penkalski had 0.7 grams of meth Dec. 2 when she was arrested on a warrant, according to the complaint.
Tyler Hoffman
Tyler Marvin Hoffman, 18, Kellogg, Minn., was charged Dec. 3 with strangulation and suffocation, intimidation of a victim and battery, all with a domestic abuse enhancer. Hoffman wrapped his arm around a woman’s neck Nov. 29 while in La Crosse, hit her in the face and threatened to harm her if she told police, according to the complaint.
Tristen Schmeckpeper
Tristen D. Schmeckpeper, 26, Onalaska, was charged Dec. 2 with two counts of felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Schmeckpeper tried to start a fight Nov. 28 and drank alcohol in violation of his bond, according to the complaint.
Rebekka Ames
Rebekka J. Ames, 30, Holmen, was charged Dec. 2 with being a fugitive. Ames was wanted on possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia in Nobles County, Minn., according to the complaint.
Darnell Hamilton
Darnell Hamilton, 59, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, felony bail jumping and resisting an officer, all as a repeat offender. Hamilton was arrested on a warrant Nov. 27 and had meth in his pocket, according to the complaint.
Benjamin Stetzer
Benjamin W. Stetzer, 24, La Crosse, was charged Dec. 2 with stalking. Stetzer went to a woman’s home, called and texted her several times over a couple months after she told him she did not want contact with him, according to the complaint.
