La Crosse police investigate shooting that left man with life-threatening injures

La Crosse police are investigating a shooting early Thursday that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
At 12:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1022 Fifth Ave. S. for a report of a man lying in the backyard bleeding, according to the La Crosse Police Department.
Officers located a male in the backyard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local medical facility. There were no other people injured.
The man's name was not released.
The investigation revealed this was a shooting; however, authorities say they're receiving little cooperation from eyewitnesses.
La Crosse police are asking anyone with information about this shiooting call 608-789-7214. Information also can be shared anonymously through La Crosse Area Crimestoppers. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.
