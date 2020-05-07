La Crosse police investigate shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

La Crosse police are investigating a shooting early Thursday that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

At 12:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1022 Fifth Ave. S. for a report of a man lying in the backyard bleeding, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Officers located a male in the backyard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility. There were no other people injured.

The man's name was not released.

The investigation revealed this was a shooting; however, authorities say they're receiving little cooperation from eyewitnesses.

La Crosse police are asking anyone with information about this shooting call 608-789-7214. To remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459 You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

