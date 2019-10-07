La Crosse police are investigating a report of shots fired on State Street Sunday and a suspicious man with a gun near two bars.
The La Crosse Police Department responded about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at 10th and State streets. Witnesses reported hearing a man yell “Get the (expletive) inside” and seeing him fire several shots into the air, according to the police report.
The shooter was described as an African-American man with medium-length dreadlocks, medium height and wearing a black sweatshirt or coat with a hood.
Officers found three 9-millimeter spent shell casings on the ground on the 1000 block of State Street.
Police responded to two reports of a man of the same description displaying a handgun earlier that evening.
At about 8:35 p.m. Sunday, a woman reported seeing a man pointing a handgun at people walking near Old Style Inn near the 500 block of Mississippi Street. The man was gone by the time police arrived.
About 45 minutes later, at 9:17 p.m., a man reported that a man of the same description pointed a gun at him outside of Shimmy’s Bar on West Avenue. According to the report, the man was walking his dog and walked by the other man. The other man pointed a handgun at his face and told him to get his dog under control, then left.
Witnesses say the man left in a black Lincoln sedan.
The incidents are under investigation.
