{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse police are investigating a report of shots fired on State Street Sunday and a suspicious man with a gun near two bars.

The La Crosse Police Department responded about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired at 10th and State streets. Witnesses reported hearing a man yell “Get the (expletive) inside” and seeing him fire several shots into the air, according to the police report.

The shooter was described as an African-American man with medium-length dreadlocks, medium height and wearing a black sweatshirt or coat with a hood.

Officers found three 9-millimeter spent shell casings on the ground on the 1000 block of State Street.

Police responded to two reports of a man of the same description displaying a handgun earlier that evening.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

At about 8:35 p.m. Sunday, a woman reported seeing a man pointing a handgun at people walking near Old Style Inn near the 500 block of Mississippi Street. The man was gone by the time police arrived.

About 45 minutes later, at 9:17 p.m., a man reported that a man of the same description pointed a gun at him outside of Shimmy’s Bar on West Avenue. According to the report, the man was walking his dog and walked by the other man. The other man pointed a handgun at his face and told him to get his dog under control, then left.

Witnesses say the man left in a black Lincoln sedan.

The incidents are under investigation.

+13 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in October

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.