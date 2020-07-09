You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse police investigate South Side shooting
La Crosse police investigate South Side shooting

La Crosse police are investigating an early Thursday shooting on the South Side.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 3:03 a.m. at the 200 block of Eighth Street North, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Officers determined multiple shots were fired into the residence at 229/231 Eighth St. N.; however, no one was injured.

Officers identified a possible suspect vehicle leaving the scene, which was located by a La Crosse Police Department civilian employee and stopped by officers with the UW-La Crosse and Onalaska police departments.

Three people were taken into custody, and authorities seized two firearms and one fake gun. No one has been charged.

There are no threats to the public with the incident, according to the police department.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Thursday's shooting is not related to the four shootings in the past six weeks throughout the city, according to Capt. Jason Melby.

“This is consistent with the message that we’ve relayed for the past several years about the increase in people carrying weapons in our community,” Melby said, referring to an alarm raised by the police department about an increase in felons in possession of firearms.

He said it reinforces the importance of working with prosecutors to hold people who illegally possess guns accountable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575.

Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-789-8477 or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

