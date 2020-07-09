La Crosse police investigate South Side shooting

La Crosse police are investigating an early Thursday shooting on the South Side.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 3:03 a.m. at the 200 block of Eighth Street North, according to the La Crosse Police Department.
Officers determined multiple shots were fired into the residence at 229/231 Eighth St. N.; however, no one was injured.
Officers identified a possible suspect vehicle leaving the scene, which was located by a La Crosse Police Department civilian employee and stopped by officers with the UW-La Crosse and Onalaska police departments.
Three people were taken into custody, and authorities seized two firearms and one fake gun. No one has been charged.
There are no threats to the public with the incident, according to the police department.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Thursday's shooting is not related to the four shootings in the past six weeks throughout the city, according to Capt. Jason Melby.
“This is consistent with the message that we’ve relayed for the past several years about the increase in people carrying weapons in our community,” Melby said, referring to an alarm raised by the police department about an increase in felons in possession of firearms.
He said it reinforces the importance of working with prosecutors to hold people who illegally possess guns accountable.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-782-7575.
Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-789-8477 or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3” to submit a tip via your phone.
Matthew Johnson
Pader Yang
Chad Kowalke
Joshua Vue
Joshua Vue, 34, La Crosse, was charged July 7 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Vue was found asleep in a vehicle in an alley behind the 2100 block of Market Street with a glass pipe and four gem bags with a total of 12.3 grams of meth inside, according to the complaint.
Katie McCune
Katie R. McCune, 42, was charged July 6 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine. Katie had meth June 16 when she was detained after being a passenger in a stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.
Jeffery Stellick
Jeffery D. Stellick, 35, was charged July 6 with operating a motor vehicle without consent and fraudulent use of a credit card. An EatStreet driver reported his vehicle stolen after he left the car running while making a delivery June 15. Stellick was found June 16 driving the vehicle and attempted to use the victim’s debit card at Foot Locker, according to the complaint.
John Ybarra
Kiara Kiesow
Eric M. Stevens
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
Jourdan Vian
