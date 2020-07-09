La Crosse police investigate South Side shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse police are investigating an early Thursday shooting on the South Side.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 3:03 a.m. at the 200 block of Eighth Street North, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Officers determined multiple shots were fired into the residence at 229/231 Eighth St. N.; however, no one was injured.

Officers identified a possible suspect vehicle leaving the scene, which was located by a La Crosse Police Department civilian employee and stopped by officers with the UW-La Crosse and Onalaska police departments.

Three people were taken into custody, and authorities seized two firearms and one fake gun. No one has been charged.

There are no threats to the public with the incident, according to the police department.